Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL MADISON COUNTY...

At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that the heaviest rain had diminished or shifted southwest. An
automated rain gauge measured 3.49 inches in the southern part of
Madison, with 2 inches of that falling in just 30 minutes between
6:15 and 6:45 PM. Flash flooding or at least excessive ponding of
water  is expected as this water runs off.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville
International Airport and Marshall Space Flight Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Marshall,
southwestern Jackson and southeastern Madison Counties through 845 PM
CDT...

At 738 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Grant, or 13 miles north of Guntersville, and was nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...Heavy downpours reducing visibility, and producing 1 to 2
inches of rain in less than an hour.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Excessive ponding of water is likely to produce hazardous
travel conditions.

Locations impacted include...
Grant and Woodville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Tree blocks Decatur gravesites for weeks, family members demand action from cemetery

Roselawn Cemetery tree down

Tree blocking road at Roselawn Cemetery, covering some headstones.

 Barbara Huey

A final resting place has been tarnished for more than a month, according to people who visit Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur.

A massive tree has been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July.

"I think it's long past time for them, they should've taken care of it," said Barbara Huey.

She comes to the cemetery almost every day, visiting multiple family members laid to rest there.

"All of them are right there in that area by the tree," explained Huey.

She's had to walk to her grandparents' headstones ever since the tree fell down, blocking the entire road.

"Even though it's not on my grandparents grave, somebody's graves are covered up there and they can't get to their loved ones, or the headstone is damaged. You can't even get through the road there," she said.

Huey has called the Roselawn Cemetery office multiple times, but they haven't been able to give an exact date on when they would remove the tree.

"When I come by the next week it's still down, and it's still down, and it's still down. And I'm calling and nobody's telling me anything, they're kind of blowing me off saying yeah we know, and we're waiting on a contractor, and I don't know," said Huey.

WAAY31 spoke to one employee who said they have been working hard to get the tree removed. They said they placed seven different bids to tree removal companies, but due to insurance reasons all of the bids fell through.

They have a contractor set to clean up the tree by next week, and they apologized to everyone impacted that it has taken so long.

However, Huey said the lack of transparency is concerning.

"I think the question that still remains is why did it take you so long, why did you just blow everybody off when they're trying to ask when are you going to do something. Why did you not at least cut the tree out of the road to where people could drive through?" said Huey. "I just feel like whether it's my family or whoever, a grave is a final resting spot for somebody's loved one, and you should do everything you can to make that look nice and this ain't looking nice."

