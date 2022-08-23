Tree blocks Decatur gravesites for weeks, family members demand action from cemetery

A final resting place has been tarnished for more than a month, according to people who visit Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur.
A massive tree has been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July.
"I think it's long past time for them, they should've taken care of it," said Barbara Huey.
She comes to the cemetery almost every day, visiting multiple family members laid to rest there.
"All of them are right there in that area by the tree," explained Huey.
She's had to walk to her grandparents' headstones ever since the tree fell down, blocking the entire road.
"Even though it's not on my grandparents grave, somebody's graves are covered up there and they can't get to their loved ones, or the headstone is damaged. You can't even get through the road there," she said.
Huey has called the Roselawn Cemetery office multiple times, but they haven't been able to give an exact date on when they would remove the tree.
"When I come by the next week it's still down, and it's still down, and it's still down. And I'm calling and nobody's telling me anything, they're kind of blowing me off saying yeah we know, and we're waiting on a contractor, and I don't know," said Huey.
WAAY31 spoke to one employee who said they have been working hard to get the tree removed. They said they placed seven different bids to tree removal companies, but due to insurance reasons all of the bids fell through.
They have a contractor set to clean up the tree by next week, and they apologized to everyone impacted that it has taken so long.
However, Huey said the lack of transparency is concerning.
"I think the question that still remains is why did it take you so long, why did you just blow everybody off when they're trying to ask when are you going to do something. Why did you not at least cut the tree out of the road to where people could drive through?" said Huey. "I just feel like whether it's my family or whoever, a grave is a final resting spot for somebody's loved one, and you should do everything you can to make that look nice and this ain't looking nice."