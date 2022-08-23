Tree blocks Decatur gravesites for weeks, family members demand action from cemetery

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL MADISON COUNTY... At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that the heaviest rain had diminished or shifted southwest. An automated rain gauge measured 3.49 inches in the southern part of Madison, with 2 inches of that falling in just 30 minutes between 6:15 and 6:45 PM. Flash flooding or at least excessive ponding of water is expected as this water runs off. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville International Airport and Marshall Space Flight Center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED