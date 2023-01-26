Treasury Department approves Alabama plan to spend nearly $192 million on broadband expansion

Alabama has gotten the OK from the U.S. Treasury Department to spend $191.8 million on expanding broadband service to previously unserved areas of the state.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the approval Thursday, saying the funds are from the Capital Projects Fund and part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The state Legislature approved using the funds for broadband expansion last year, with a plan submitted to the Treasury Department in September.
"Access to broadband is a necessity in today's world, and I continue to make it a priority that our state has the full ability to be connected to high-speed internet,” said Ivey. “I often say that broadband expansion is a journey, not a short trip. These funds will enable us to take several more strides in that journey toward full access, no matter where you live in Alabama.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the funds through a grant program for internet service providers looking to make "last-mile" connections to previously unserved homes, businesses and community institutions.
Providers will have two years to complete the major infrastructure projects, which must provide connections of at least 100 megabits per second for downloading and 100 mbps for uploading.
"The state has made progress in expanding access to high-speed internet," said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. "While the need is still great, these funds will enable us to make further progress in closing the digital divide in Alabama."
Application details, deadlines and a workshop for the grant program will be announced in the coming months.