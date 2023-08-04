 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected through the
morning hours. Areas which received prolonged or multiple
rounds of heavy rainfall will be highly susceptible to
flooding. The flooding threat is expected to diminish this
afternoon as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms taper off.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Trashy Dawg set to open at Bridge Street Town Centre

Trashy Dawg Restaurant

Image from the Trashy Dawg Facebook page

Trashy Dawg, a creation from EPIC Brands, is a new restaurant scheduled to open in Huntsville on Aug. 23.

RMD Advertising says Trashy Dawg will have an epic chicken and booze room, and will feature an iconic menu, a playful atmosphere, and an overall EPIC experience diners are sure to rave about.

Trashy Dawg will be located at 355 Bridge Street in Huntsville, adding on to the collection of restaurants and shops at Bridge Street Town Centre.

RMD Advertising says Trashy Dawg will feature the most cutting-edge order and pay technology, allowing guests to conveniently choose how they enjoy their experience - whether that be lounging in a bed on the mezzanine level, sitting at one of the coveted Beverly Hillbillies themed bar stools, or placing an order to-go at one of the self-order kiosks just inside the entrance. 

According to RMD Advertising, Trashy Dawg’s menu will include an array of decadent, boozy milkshakes and slushies, craft cocktails served in “instagrammable” fashion, smash burgers, southern-fried chicken tenders, wings, and a new spin on the classic hot dog. RMD Advertising says the menu is designed to be completely customizable, with such a variety of spice levels, shakes and rubs, sauces and selections, that will make a foodie’s heart skip a beat.

With Huntsville being the first of many locations, founder Yavonne Sarber plans to grow the brand quickly.

“We’ve been extremely excited about this concept and can’t wait to share the fun with you. Let’s get trashy!” said Sarber.

