Trashy Dawg set to open at Bridge Street Town Centre

Trashy Dawg, a creation from EPIC Brands, is a new restaurant scheduled to open in Huntsville on Aug. 23.
RMD Advertising says Trashy Dawg will have an epic chicken and booze room, and will feature an iconic menu, a playful atmosphere, and an overall EPIC experience diners are sure to rave about.
Trashy Dawg will be located at 355 Bridge Street in Huntsville, adding on to the collection of restaurants and shops at Bridge Street Town Centre.
RMD Advertising says Trashy Dawg will feature the most cutting-edge order and pay technology, allowing guests to conveniently choose how they enjoy their experience - whether that be lounging in a bed on the mezzanine level, sitting at one of the coveted Beverly Hillbillies themed bar stools, or placing an order to-go at one of the self-order kiosks just inside the entrance.
According to RMD Advertising, Trashy Dawg’s menu will include an array of decadent, boozy milkshakes and slushies, craft cocktails served in “instagrammable” fashion, smash burgers, southern-fried chicken tenders, wings, and a new spin on the classic hot dog. RMD Advertising says the menu is designed to be completely customizable, with such a variety of spice levels, shakes and rubs, sauces and selections, that will make a foodie’s heart skip a beat.
With Huntsville being the first of many locations, founder Yavonne Sarber plans to grow the brand quickly.
“We’ve been extremely excited about this concept and can’t wait to share the fun with you. Let’s get trashy!” said Sarber.