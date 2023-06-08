Trash Pandas upended By Smokies 11-2

A game that began as a tightly-contested battle got out of hand in the ninth as the Rocket City Trash Pandas were defeated 11-2 by the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.
In a pitcher’s duel, Rocket City righty Jack Kochanowicz and Tennessee southpaw D.J. Herz traded zeroes out of the gate.
Neither team put a runner in scoring position until Edgar Quero’s leadoff double in the bottom of the fourth. He advanced third on a ground out from Orlando Martinez. Looking to drive in the first run of the game, Sonny DiChiara hit a scorching line drive to first, where Smokies first baseman Haydn McGeary made a leaping catch to save a run. The inning ended with the game still scoreless on Tucker Flint’s ground out.
In the fifth, the Smokies opened the scoring. Jordan Nwogu reached with a two-out single to left. Cole Roederer followed with a double to the gap in right-center, bringing home Nwogu for the first run of the night.
The Trash Pandas responded in the bottom of the frame. Jeremiah Jackson got it started with a walk and Kevin Maitan singled to put two on with nobody out. Bryce Teodosio then bunted the ball back to the mound. Looking to get the out at second, Herz threw the ball into center field for an error, scoring Jackson with the tying run. Jose Gomez then placed a perfect squeeze bunt down the first base line, allowing Maitan to come home from third with the go-ahead run.
With two outs in the top of the sixth, Owen Cassie kept the inning alive for the Smokies with an infield single. McGeary then turned the game around with a two-run homer to right-center, restoring the Tennessee lead at 3-2.
Kochanowicz (L, 2-3) ended his start with a scoreless top of the seventh. He suffered his second consecutive tough-luck loss, allowing three runs on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts over seven innings.
Kolton Ingram kept het score close with a clean eighth. But the game was broken open by the Smokies in the ninth. Kenyon Yovan entered and was unable to record an out, allowing six Tennessee runs on four hits. Dakota Donovan was next and immediately gave up a three-run homer to Pete Crow-Armstrong as an eight-run ninth put the game out of reach at 11-2.
Herz was pulled after 4.1 innings with the two unearned runs against. Rocket City was unable to get anything going against Tennessee relievers Chris Kachmar, Hunter Bigge, and Riley Martin, who combined to throw the final 4.2 innings to finish the win.
Offensively, the Trash Pandas were held to four hits, with Quero’s double being the only extra-base hit.