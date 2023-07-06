Trash Pandas Trounced By Lookouts 29-3

MADISON, Alabama – The Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn’t contain a red-hot Chattanooga Lookouts offense on Thursday night at Toyota Field, suffering a historic 29-3 loss in the third game of their six-game series.
The game got away from Trash Pandas starter John Swanda (L, 0-2) early. He was unable to record an out, departing in the first inning for the second consecutive start. The first six hitters reached for Chattanooga on just one hit, with four walks and a hit batter giving the visitors the early lead. Swanda was charged with six runs against to take the loss.
Houston Harding was first out of the Rocket City bullpen and recorded three strikeouts, but a grand slam from Blake Dunn gave the visitors an 8-0 lead in the first. Harding returned for the second and gave up seven more runs on a barrage of singles and walks as the Lookouts increased the lead to 15-0.
Rocket City got on the board against Lookouts starter Carson Spiers in the bottom of the third when David Calabrese took a leadoff walk and came home to score on an error by Lookouts second baseman Ivan Johnson.
Ivan Armstrong was next out of the Rocket City bullpen and gave up three runs on a home run by Andy Yerzy over 3.2 innings, striking out five. Alan Carter then gave up four runs in 2.1 innings as the Lookouts increased their run total to 22.
Jeremiah Jackson continued his hot streak at the plate with his eighth home run in the last 13 games, a two-run blast for his 11th home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth against Lookouts reliever Jake Wong.
In the ninth, the Lookouts made history by adding six runs to their total, capping the scoring on Yerzy’s second home run of the game, a grand slam to make it 29-3. The 29 runs scored by Chattanooga set a new Southern League record for runs in a game. The previous record was 26, set by the Trash Pandas at Chattanooga on August 8, 2021.
Jackson’s home run was one of only two extra-base hits for Rocket City. For Chattanooga, all nine starters scored at least two runs. Yerzy went 4-for-5 with four runs scored, two home runs, and nine RBI to tie the Southern League record for RBI in a game while Quincy McAfee scored five runs without getting a hit, walking four times.
The Trash Pandas (35-42, 4-4 second half) and Lookouts (43-34, 5-4 second half) continue the series on Friday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray and Bryan Neece will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.
Friday is Strike Out Cancer Night at Toyota Field. Throughout the game, the Trash Pandas will join the fight against cancer with a special in-game recognition in the fourth inning. Fans will be given placards to honor those that have battled cancer. Following Friday night’s game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by Clearview Cancer Institute and the Russel Hill Cancer Foundation.