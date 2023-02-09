Trash Pandas to host job fair Saturday

If you've ever wondered what it's like to work at a ballpark, this weekend could be your golden opportunity to find out.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hiring for a variety of roles ahead of the team's third season. To find the right people, they're hosting a job fair at Toyota Field, starting 10 a.m. Saturday.
If hired, candidates will work home games and events at Toyota Field "to help create the best ballpark experience in Minor League Baseball," according to the team.
The following positions are available:
- Ushers and ticket-takers
- Box office ticket sellers
- Production staff
- Promotions staff and performers
- Merchandise sales associates
- Parking lot attendants
- Security staff
- Guest services
- Grounds crew
- Bartenders
- Cooks
- Concession stand cashiers
- Suite attendants
Interested candidates must be at least 16 years of age and legally permitted to work in the U.S. An application must be completed before participating in the job fair. Applications can be downloaded here or picked up and filled out onsite.
Job preference sheets will also be available for those who wish to interview for multiple positions. Each interview is expected to take 5-10 minutes, and individuals can interview for up to three positions.
Individuals who are not hired from one of their preferred three positions may be offered a role in a different department.
The 2023 season begins April 6 at Toyota Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.