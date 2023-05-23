Trash Pandas stunned in 8-6 loss to lookouts

The Rocket City Trash Pandas let a six-run lead slip away and ultimately fell 8-6 in 11 innings to the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday night at Toyota Field in the opener of their six-game series.
Leading 6-0 in the eighth, the Trash Pandas bullpen faltered. Luke Murphy gave up two runs and left two on base without getting an out. Kolton Ingram entered and immediately gave up a three-run homer to James Free to make it a one-run game. Three more singles plated the tying run, capped by Johnson’s single to center to make it 6-6. Jose Soriano got the final out of the inning to keep the score tied.
Soriano kept it tied in the ninth to give the Trash Pandas a chance to walk off. A leadoff double by David Calabrese, a wild pitch, and a walk put runners on the corners with nobody out in the ninth. With the winning run 90 feet away, the Trash Pandas couldn’t capitalize as Chattanooga reliever Stevie Branche (W, 1-2) recorded two strikeouts and a pop out to send the game to extra innings.
Trash Pandas reliever Eric Torres (L, 0-1) and Branche matched zeroes in the 10th. Chattanooga took the lead for the first time in the 11th, with Rece Hinds drawing a bases-loaded walk off Torres for a 7-6 advantage. A wild pitch gave the Lookouts an 8-6 lead. Lookouts righty Spencer Stockton (S, 1) finished the game by getting the final three outs, with Jose Gomez missing a game-tying home run by a couple feet on a game-ending fly out to left.
The game began much better than it ended for Rocket City.
Trash Pandas starter Zac Kristofak was dominant from his first pitch to his last. He retired the first six hitters he faced to start the game before Ivan Johnson’s leadoff double in the third.
Rocket City’s offense broke through in the bottom of the fourth against Lookouts starter Joe Boyle. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with nobody out. Jeremiah Jackson took a four-pitch walk of his own to bring in Edgar Quero with the first run. A balk from Boyle plated Kyren Paris. Calabrese followed with a broken-bat single to center to put runners on the corners. Kevin Maitan lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Jackson with the fourth run of the inning.
Aaron Whitefield singled up the middle to keep the rally going. With Orlando Martinez at the plate, Whitefield broke for second on a pickoff throw to first. On the throw to first, Calabrese dashed for the plate and beat the play for a steal of home and a 5-0 lead. Martinez capped the inning’s scoring with an RBI double off the wall in right as Rocket City batted around for a 6-0 lead.
Kristofak returned to the mound in the fifth and worked around a one-out single to end his night with a shutdown inning. In just his second start of the season, Kristofak pitched a career-high five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walking none while striking out three.
Ivan Armstrong was first out of the Trash Pandas bullpen and pitched two scoreless innings, working around a walk in each one to maintain the six-run lead. But it all fell apart for the Trash Pandas bullpen in the eighth, and the Lookouts capitalized in extra innings to win.
The Trash Pandas (20-20) continue their series with the Lookouts (20-19) on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will be broadcast locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.
On Wednesday night, Atlanta Braves legend and 1995 World Series Champion Ryan Klesko will be on hand to meet fans, sign autographs, and take photos before and during the game. He will also be throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Autographs are limited to one per person.
Wednesday night games are All You Can Eat Wednesdays. Wednesday is also a Tito's Dog Day, where fans can bring their furry friends and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting Rocket City Rescue.