Trash Pandas Stunned By Five-Run Ninth In 9-8 Loss

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee – Despite a balanced attack at the plate led by the newest member of the team, the Rocket City Trash Pandas let a four-run lead slip away in the bottom of the ninth, falling 9-8 to the Chattanooga Lookouts in the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday night at AT&T Field.
Leading 8-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Trash Pandas closer Eric Torres returned to the mound for his second inning of work. A hit-by-pitch, an error, and a walk loaded the bases with one out. T.J. Hopkins got a run home with a single to center. Luke Murphy was next into the game from the bullpen and allowed a single to Michael De Leon to make it 8-6. Murphy got the second out of a pop up from Nick Quintana. However, the third out eluded Murphy (L, 6-2) as Matt McLain laced a double to deep center, clearing the bases and giving the Lookouts the come-from-behind walk-off win.
The game began better than it ended for the visitors. Rocket City threatened for the first time in the top of the second. Kevin Maitan extended the inning with a two-out single to center against Chattanooga starter Eduardo Salazar. In his first professional at-bat after joining the Trash Pandas on Friday, 2022 Angels fifth round draft pick Sonny DiChiara grounded a single to left for his career hit. Jordyn Adams walked to load the bases. Salazar escaped the trouble by getting striking out Bryce Teodosio to end the frame.
The Lookouts took advantage in the bottom of the inning against Brett Kerry, scoring the first runs of the night on Allan Cerda’s sacrifice fly and Daniel Vellojin’s RBI single to right.
The Trash Pandas responded in the third. Livan Soto began the frame with a walk. Zach Humphreys followed with an infield single. On the play, Elly De La Cruz’s throw to first was wild, allowing Soto to come all the way from home and Humphreys advanced to second. Preston Palmeiro tied the game with a single to right. A walk to Jeremiah Jackson and a single by Maitan loaded the bases with one out for DiChiara. The Auburn alum followed with a towering fly ball to dead center that was hit high off the center field fence, just short of a grand slam, for a two-run double to put the Trash Pandas ahead 4-2.
Chattanooga got one back in the bottom of the frame on an error from Kerry to make it a one-run game. In the fourth, the Trash Pandas added on. Humphreys reached on an error. Ryan Aguilar then connected on a towering two-run homer to right, tying for the team lead with 12 home runs, to put the Trash Pandas in front 6-3.
De La Cruz cut into the Rocket City lead in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run off Kerry. Over five innings, Kerry allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits with six strikeouts without walking a batter. Jack Dashwood was first out of the Trash Pandas bullpen and tossed two scoreless frames.
In the eighth, the Trash Pandas plated two more, with Palmeiro drawing a taking a one-out walk and coming around to score on pitcher Stevie Branche’s throwing error on Maitan’s grounder back to the mound. A wild pitch scored Jackson, giving the Trash Pandas an 8-4 lead in the eighth.
Torres pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth before the game unraveled in the bottom of the ninth for the visitors.
All nine Trash Pandas starters reached base with either a hit or a walk. DiChiara led the way, going 2-for-2 with a single, a double, two RBI, two walks, and a hit-by-pitch in his debut. Aguilar’s two-run home run gave him 10 hits through the first five games of the series while Teodosio went 2-for-5 and stole his 23rd base of the season to tie for the team lead. Maitan’s three hits tied a season-high.
The Trash Pandas (54-41, 13-13 second half) conclude their series against the Lookouts (41-54, 7-19 second half) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at AT&T Field is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.