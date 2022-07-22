Trash Pandas snap losing streak with 7-2 win over Barons

MADISON, Alabama – In their first game after the All-Star break, the Rocket City Trash Pandas got a dominant performance on the mound and clutch hitting at the plate to defeat the Birmingham Barons 7-2 in front of an electric crowd of 7,004 at Toyota Field on Friday night.
The win snaps the Trash Pandas’ season-long seven game losing streak and improves their Southern League-leading home record to 31-12.
Trash Pandas starter Braden Olthoff got off to a strong start on the mound, retiring the first eight hitters he faced before a two-out double in the third from Alex Destino in the top of the third gave the Barons a man in scoring position. Olthoff worked around it by getting a lineout from D.J. Burt, completing a third scoreless inning.
The Trash Pandas broke through in the bottom of the third. Two walks and an error loaded the bases with one out. Two hitters later, Preston Palmeiro laced a single to center, plating Braxton Martinez and Bryce Teodosio to open the scoring against Barons starter Jason Bilous (L, 4-7).
Birmingham got a run back in the top of the fourth when Jose Rodriguez began the frame with a double and later scored on Raudy Read’s ground out to short. An inning later, the Barons threatened to tie the game as Craig Dedelow doubled and advanced to third on a ground out. With a chance to get even, Alex Destino grounded out, getting Olthoff through the jam with the lead intact.
Rocket City added on over the next two innings to put the game out of reach. Teodosio led off the inning with a towering 431-foot solo shot down the left field line for his team-leading 11th home run of the season. Back-to-back doubles from Zach Humphreys and Palmeiro plated another to make it 4-1 after five.
In the sixth, Ryan Aguilar and Jordyn Adams began the frame with singles. Teodosio then laced a double to the gap in left center, plating both runners for a 6-1 Rocket City advantage. Humphreys brought Teodosio home for a 7-1 Trash Pandas lead after six with a sharp single to center.
Olthoff ended his night in similarly sharp fashion, getting a double play ground out from Yoelqui Cespedes to erase a leadoff single in a scoreless top of the seventh. Over seven brilliant innings, Olthoff (W, 3-4) allowed just one run on four hits with one walk and one strikeout to earn his third Double-A win.
Aaron Hernandez was first out of the Rocket City bullpen and gave up a run in the eighth. Eric Torres finished with a scoreless top of the ninth.
At the plate, Teodosio and Palmeiro each led the way with a pair of hits and three RBI, while Teodosio scored three of Rocket City’s seven runs. Humphreys and Aguilar each chipped in with two hits in the victory.