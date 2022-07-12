Trash Pandas Shut Out In Mississippi 6-0

PEARL, Mississippi – The Rocket City Trash Pandas could never get anything going offensively on Tuesday night, falling 6-0 to the Mississippi Braves in the opener of their six-game series at Trustmark Park.
Mississippi opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Drew Lugbauer connected on his 19th home run of the season, a two-run blast to left-center against Trash Pandas starter Braden Olthoff (L, 2-4). The Braves added on in the fourth with a bases-loaded walk from Andrew Moritz and a two-run single from Vaughn Grissom in his Double-A debut, extending the lead off Olthoff to 5-0.
Braves starter Jared Shuster was able to protect that lead from the outset, retiring the first 13 Trash Pandas hitters he faced before Jeremiah Jackson reached on an infield single with one out in the fifth. A leadoff single from Jordyn Adams in the sixth was quickly erased as Bryce Teodosio grounded into a double play.
Olthoff took the loss for Rocket City, allowing five runs on 10 hits with four walks and one strikeout over five innings. Nick Jones entered in relief for the Trash Pandas, pitching a scoreless sixth before allowing a run in the seventh as Mississippi loaded the bases with two outs. Jack Dashwood limited the damage by striking out Grissom to leave the bases loaded in the seventh with Mississippi up 6-0. Dashwood ended the night on the mound with a scoreless eighth.
Shuster (W, 6-7) earned the victory for the Braves by pitching seven scoreless innings, striking out 12 and allowing two hits in a strong performance for the home team. Indigo Diaz and Justin Maese each pitched a scoreless inning to finish the two-hit shutout for the Braves.
Jackson and Adams were the only Trash Pandas to reach base with their singles, as Rocket City was held to two hits and no walks in the defeat in their first ever game at Mississippi’s Trustmark Park.
The Trash Pandas (50-32, 9-4 second half) continue their series with the Mississippi Braves (38-44, 9-4 second half) on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. at Trustmark Park. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.