Trash Pandas Shut Out In Mississippi 6-0

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison and Lincoln Counties through 1130 PM CDT... At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Fayetteville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Fayetteville, Hazel Green, Elkwood, Howell, Dellrose, Belleview, Mimosa, Cash Point, Skinem and Molino. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH