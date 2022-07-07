Trash Pandas muscle past Lookouts with 4-3 walk-off win

The Rocket City Trash Pandas got clutch play in all facets of the game, pitching, hitting and defense in extra innings, eventually walking off with a 4-3 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts in 11 innings on Thursday night at Toyota Field.
With the score tied 3-3 going to the 11th, the Lookouts had a chance to take the lead as Nick Quintana laced a single to center. Pinch-runner Quincy McAfee rounded third and tried to score but was thrown out at home plate on a tremendous play by Bryce Teodosio in center for the first out of the inning. Two hitters later, Quintana was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a ground ball from Ivan Johnson, helping Luis Ledo escape the inning with the game still tied.
In the bottom of the frame, Ryan Aguilar reached on an infield single and Torii Hunter Jr. was hit by a pitch to load the bases, with automatic runner Jeremiah Jackson advancing to third. Jordyn Adams then lifted a fly ball to right, where it was caught by Jacob Hurtubise. Trying to score the winning run, Jackson dove for the plate and just beat the tag of Chattanooga catcher Eric Yang, giving Rocket City the thrilling 4-3 win.
The victory extends the Trash Pandas’ season-long winning streak to six games and moves Rocket City to a franchise-best 18 games above .500 at 48-30.
Trash Pandas starter Brett Kerry began the game on the right note, striking out two of the first three hitters he faced in a scoreless first inning. An inning later, Chattanooga opened the scoring on a two-run homer to right from Michael De Leon to take the 2-0 lead. Kerry got an inning-ending double play in the third and worked around a pair of singles in the fourth before the Trash Pandas offense went to work.
Hunter got the Trash Pandas on the board in the fourth with a sacrifice fly to center to score Preston Palmeiro, who led off the inning with a walk.
Kerry induced another double play to end a scoreless fifth. In the bottom of the frame, Rocket City tied the game as Teodosio led off with a walk, stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Livan Soto’s single to right.
Kerry ended his night by getting three fly outs in the top of the sixth, finishing a solid start. Over six innings, Kerry allowed two runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision.
Luke Murphy was first out of the bullpen for the Trash Pandas and kept the score tied at 2-2 with two scoreless frames. Chattanooga reliever Pedro Garcia did the same, to keep the score even going to the ninth. Aaron Hernandez was next into the game for the Trash Pandas and pitched a one, two, three ninth. Chattanooga reliever J.C. Keys struck out the side in the bottom of the frame, sending the game to extra innings.
In the 10th, Chattanooga looked to take the lead as Mike Siani laced a single to center. But a strong throw from Teodosio in center field and a tag at the plate from Zach Humphreys got the second out of the inning, keeping the score tied momentarily. Two hitters later, Alex McGarry hit a single to center, scoring Siani with the go-ahead run.
Rocket City responded in the bottom of the tenth with a sacrifice fly from Humphreys to score Gomez, who began the inning at second base, to send the game to the 11th tied 3-3.
There, the Trash Pandas excelled in all areas to complete the victory.
Ledo (W, 5-3) earned the win for the Trash Pandas with the scoreless eleventh. At the plate, Soto led the way by going 3-for-5 with an RBI at the top of the lineup.
The Trash Pandas (48-30 overall, 7-2 second half) continues their series with Chattanooga (36-42 overall, 2-7 second half) on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.