Trash Pandas, M-Braves rained out Wednesday; doubleheader set for Thursday

Wednesday night’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Mississippi Braves has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather and to protect the health and safety of fans and players.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at Toyota Field on Thursday, June 9. Both games will be seven-inning contests. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Tickets for the game on June 9 are valid for both games of the doubleheader. All gates will open at 3 p.m. and the VIP gate will open at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets from Wednesday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2022 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field.
At Thursday’s game, 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a special commemorative glass of former Trash Pandas fan favorite David MacKinnon, presented by Cops’ Kids. Throughout the game, the Trash Pandas will highlight local members of the community serving in law enforcement as part of Law Enforcement Light. Huntsville City Police Officer Crystal Smith will be singing the National Anthem and a parade of police cars from North Alabama will be honored before the game.
The Trash Pandas (30-22) continue their series against the Braves (25-27) with Thursday’s doubleheader. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.