...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 and 115 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Trash Pandas, M-Braves Game Suspended Sunday

Trash Pandas rainout

MADISON, Alabama – Sunday afternoon’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Mississippi Braves has been suspended in the top of the second inning to inclement weather.

The game will be completed at Mississippi’s Trustmark Park during the Trash Pandas’ trip there between August 29 and September 3. More information on the continuation of the game will be available in the coming days.

Tickets from Sunday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2023 Rocket City Trash Pandas regular season home game (excluding Wednesday night games) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field. All parking purchased through Clutch will be refunded. In order to exchange a ticket from Sunday’s game to an All You Can Eat Wednesday, a $9 upgrade fee per ticket is required.

The Trash Pandas (49-58, 18-20 second half) hit the road to begin a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday night. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is set for 6 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

