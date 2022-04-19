Trash Pandas lead from start to finish in 4-1 win

KODAK, Tennessee – The Rocket City Trash Pandas jumped on the game’s first pitch and never looked back, defeating the Tennessee Smokies 4-1 in the opener of their six-game series on Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.
The win is the Trash Pandas’ seventh in the season’s first 10 games and continues Rocket City’s road record to 4-0.
On the game’s opening pitch, the Trash Pandas blasted off as Aaron Whitefield crushed the offering from Javier Assad (L, 0-1) out to right-center field for a leadoff home run, his team-leading fourth of the season, to give Rocket City the quick 1-0 advantage.
The early run gave Trash Pandas starter Ky Bush the lead he would hold for the duration of his outing. Nelson Velazquez reached with a two out triple in the first, but Bush held the tying run on base by getting Bryce Ball to ground out and end the inning. He retired the side in order an inning later to keep the one-run lead.
With one out in the third, Torii Hunter Jr. doubled the Trash Pandas lead with a solo home run of his own, his first of the year, to left-center, as the top and bottom of the Trash Pandas lineup gave them the 2-0 lead.
In both the third and fourth, Bush worked around a single to pitch a clean inning before Anthony Mulrine threw out Bryce Windham trying to steal to get the final out of the fifth, ending a stellar outing for Bush in his second Double-A start.
Over 5.0 innings, Bush held the Smokies scoreless while allowing four hits, walking none, and striking two in just his seventh professional start. Cristopher Molina was first out of the Trash Pandas bullpen and held the 2-0 advantage in the sixth.
Kevin Maitan and Braxton Martinez led off the seventh with back-to-back singles and each moved up a base on Livan Soto’s sacrifice bunt. Both runners came home to score when Tennessee reliever Brandon Leibrandt made an errant throw on Bryce Teodosio’s comebacker for an error, again doubling the Trash Pandas’ lead at 4-0.
The Smokies got one back in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly from Nelson Maldonado, but the home team would get no closer. Molinia made quick work of the Smokies in the eighth, ending his night after 3.0 strong relief innings, allowing one run while striking out three.
Tennessee threatened in the ninth as a double and two walks loaded the bases against new Trash Pandas reliever Eric Torres. Following a mound visit from Pitching Coach Michael Wuertz, Torres struck out the next two hitters and got a fly out from Yonathan Perlaza to end the game and preserve the 4-1 win.
Bush (W, 1-0) earned his first professional win with his strong start. Tuesday marked the 10th straight game to start the season in which Trash Pandas starters have given up two or fewer runs. As a group, Rocket City starters have a combined 1.66 ERA (8 ER/43.1 IP) to start 2022.
Molina protected the lead for his second hold of the season in his fourth outing while Torres (S, 1) earned his first professional save for Rocket City. At the plate, Hunter Jr. was the only Trash Pandas player to record a multi-hit game.
The Trash Pandas (7-3) and Smokies (5-4) continue their series on Wednesday night. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.
Rocket City returns home to Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 26 to begin a 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons.