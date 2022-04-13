Trash Pandas game suspended due to rain

Wednesday night’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Pensacola Blue Wahoos was suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning due to rain with the score tied 3-3.
The game will resume in the bottom of the seventh at 4:05 p.m. Thursday with the Trash Pandas at the plate. The regularly scheduled game on Thursday night is still scheduled for 6:35 p.m and will be nine innings long.
Only tickets for Thursday will be honored. Tickets are valid for both games on Thursday. All gates at Toyota Field will open at 3 p.m. with VIP gates opening at 2:30 p.m. 2,000 fans ages 18 and up will receive a “Have A Blast” Commemorative Glass.