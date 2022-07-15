Trash Pandas fall to Mississippi in Game 3

PEARL, Mississippi – The Trash Pandas dropped a low-scoring affair, 3-1, to the M-Braves on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.
It was a pitchers’ duel early on, with Rocket City starter Mason Erla (L, 3-1) and Darius Vines (W, 5-4) in cruise control to start as the first four innings passed without a run on the scoreboard.
The M-Braves struck in the fifth with three runs on a walk and a two-RBI single from Justyn-Henry Malloy.
Vines recorded his second quality start in three outings, tossing six scoreless with five strikeouts allowing just two hits and giving up two walks.
Rocket City finally grabbed a run in the top of the seventh as a sacrifice fly from Kevin Maitan scored Ryan Aguilar. Despite runners on first and third with no outs in the inning, that would be it for the Trash Pandas’ offense on the night.
They threatened in the ninth inning and loaded the bases with one out, but Braxton Martinez grounded into a game-ending double play to give the Trash Pandas their fourth straight loss.
The bullpen put together a strong showing as Kolton Ingram, Aaron Hernandez, and Eric Torres combined for 3.1 shutout innings.