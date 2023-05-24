Trash Pandas fall in extras for second straight night, 6-4

For the second straight night, the Rocket City Trash Pandas dropped a close one in extra innings to the Chattanooga Lookouts, this time 6-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.
The Lookouts got off to a hot start against Trash Pandas starter Landon Marceaux, plating three in the opening inning. James Free got the scoring started with a two-run homer to right-center while Alex McGarry added an RBI double to give the visitors the edge.
Rocket City responded in a big way in the second. A single from Jeremiah Jackson and walks to David Calabrese and Kevin Maitan loaded the bases with two outs. In his first at-bat since May 14, Bryce Teodosio crushed an opposite-field grand slam, his second home run of the season and the Trash Pandas’ eighth all-time grand slam, to put the Trash Pandas up 4-3 against Lookouts starter Christian Roa.
In the fourth, the Lookouts tied the game on Allan Cerda’s RBI single to center to score Jose Torres, who reached with a one-out single. Marceaux ended his start with a double play to get through the fifth unscathed. Over five innings, he allowed four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks. He did not factor in the final decision.
For Chattanooga, Roa also pitched five innings, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.
From there, it was a battle of the bullpens. Dakota Donovan was first out of the Trash Pandas pen and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out a pair. Ben Joyce fired a clean eighth, striking out a pair while hitting 103 miles per hour with his fastball. Kenyon Yovan sturck out two more in the ninth to keep it tied.
Michael Byrne and Evan Kravetz combined to pitch the next four innings for the Lookouts, keeping the score tied 4-4 through nine innings.
In the 10th, Chattanooga restored the lead against Kolton Ingram (L, 1-1) on RBI singles from Rece Hinds and Torres, giving the visitors a 6-4 lead. In the bottom of the inning, reliever Ryan Meisinger (S, 1) retired the Trash Pandas in order to finish the win and earn the save.
Teodosio’s grand slam led the way for the Rocket City offense, while Jackson and Orlando Martinez each recorded a pair of hits in the loss.