Trash Pandas Drop Wild One To Smokies, 8-7 In 10

MADISON, Alabama – An epic comeback in the bottom of the ninth was not enough for the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday night, as they were unable to score in extra innings in an 8-7 loss in 10 innings to the Tennessee Smokies in the opener of a six-game series at Toyota field.
Trailing 7-1 and down to their last three outs, Rocket City began the rally. Walks to Livan Soto and Preston Palmeiro and a hit-by-pitch from Sonny DiChiara loaded the bases with one out. Two fielding errors from the Smokies allowed two Rocket City runs to score, cutting the deficit to 7-3. A bases-loaded walk from Ryan Aguilar got another run home and a wild pitch plated Zach Humphreys to make it a 7-5 game and put the tying runs in scoring position. Kevin Maitan then delivered the clutch hit for the Trash Pandas, lining a single through the right side, scoring Jeremiah Jackson and Aguilar to tie the game 7-7. Rocket City evened the game with six runs on one hit in the bottom of the ninth.
But in the 10th, Tennessee responded with a two-out RBI single from Yonathan Perlaza off Kolton Ingram (L, 3-2) to re-take the lead at 8-7. In the bottom of the inning, Smokies reliever Jeremiah Estrada (W, 1-0) retired the Trash Pandas in order to finish the win for the visitors.
The Smokies also opened the scoring in the top of the second against Rocket City starter Coleman Crow. Miguel Amaya began the frame with a ground-rule double and Andy Weber followed with an RBI single to center for the first run of the game. Later in the inning, Perlaza’s two-out single to right plated Weber for a 2-0 Tennessee lead in the second.
From there, the Smokies used the home run ball extend the advantage. Alexander Canario connected on a solo shot to left center in the third and Perlaza hit one to a similar spot in the fourth to double the Tennessee run total to four. Following a walk to Weber in the fifth, Luis Vazquez hit a two-run homer, bringing an end to Crow’s night with the Trash Pandas down 6-0.
Over 4.1 innings, Crow allowed six runs on a season-high 11 hits, walking one and striking out five. At the plate, the Trash Pandas could muster little against Smokies starter Jordan Wicks. The starter limited Rocket City to three singles and no walks over five innings while striking out eight.
In relief for the Trash Pandas, Sean McLaughlin threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Rocket City finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on first and second and one out, Soto singled through the right side of the infield. The ball was then misplayed by Perlaza in right, allowing Maitan to come home and score.
Tennessee got the run right back in the seventh, taking advantage of a pair of Trash Pandas errors to restore the six-run lead at 7-1 off Luis Ledo, who struck out four and allowed the unearned run over two innings of work.
Luke Murphy pitched a scoreless ninth for the Trash Pandas, setting up the incredible tying rally before the Smokies got the win in the 10th.
At the plate, Bryce Teodosio was the only Trash Pandas player to record a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 in the loss while Maitan drove in a pair with the ninth inning single. The Smokies made five erros in the game, while the Trash Pandas committed three in the field.