Trash Pandas drop second straight road game 3-2

BIRMINGHAM – The Rocket City Trash Pandas let a seventh-inning lead slip away in a 3-2 loss to the Birmingham Barons in the third game of their six-game series on Thursday night at Regions Field.
For the third straight game, the Trash Pandas got the scoring started in the opening inning. Orlando Martinez reached with a two-out walk, then stole second for his sixth steal of the season. Jeremiah Jackson followed with a double off the wall in left, plating Martinez with the first run of the night.
Rocket City doubled the lead in the third as Livan Soto began the frame with a single off Barons starter Emilio Vargas (W, 1-1), stole second for his sixth swipe of the season, and later scored on an RBI single form Martinez.
Trash Pandas starter Brett Kerry would make that lead stand for most of the night. Pitching with the two-run lead in the third, the Rocket City righty worked around a two-out single for a scoreless frame. Another single did little to faze him in the fourth. J.J. Muno’s fifth-inning double was for naught as Kerry struck out Luis Curbelo to strand the runner in scoring position.
After a one, two, three inning in the sixth, Kerry allowed a double and a walk to start the seventh. That would be the end of his night, as Eric Torres was called on with two on and nobody out. Torres quickly go the first two outs on a strikeout and a fly out to center. But the third out wouldn’t come as easily. Muno was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Curbelo worked a walk to plate the first Birmingham run. D.J. Burt followed by blooping a two-run single to center, giving the Barons their first lead of the night at 3-2.
Kerry’s start ended with two runs allowed on five hits, walking one and striking out six over six plus innings in a no-decision. Torres (L, 2-2) followed with his first blown save of the year in eight opportunities and took the loss after giving up the tying and go-ahead runs.
In the eighth, the Trash Pandas threatened against Barons reliever Trey Jeans by putting runners on first and second with two outs. Jeans escaped further damage by getting Preston Palmeiro to ground out, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
Birmingham closer Theo Denlinger (S, 3) worked into trouble in the ninth as Zach Humphreys and Jose Gomez began the inning with walks. But Denlinger worked around it by getting Kevin Matian to ground out, Bryce Teodosio struck out, and Soto lined out to end the game.
The Trash Pandas were held to four hits in the loss, with Soto recording a pair of them from the top of the lineup. The bottom five hitters in the Rocket City lineup combined to go 0-for-16 with two walks in the defeat.
The first-half North Division Champion Trash Pandas (40-26) continue their series with Barons (29-37) on Friday night. First pitch at Regions Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.