Trash Pandas, Blue Wahoos Split Pair on Thursday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&