Trash Pandas, Biscuits rained out again Wednesday

Wednesday night’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at Toyota Field on Saturday, June 24. Both games will be seven-inning contests. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., while the second game will begin no earlier than 6:35 p.m.
Tickets for the game on June 24 are valid for both games of the doubleheader. All gates will open at 3 p.m. and the Trustmark VIP Gate will open at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets from Wednesday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2023 Rocket City Trash Pandas regular season home game, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field. All parking purchased through Clutch will be refunded.
The Trash Pandas (29-34) now begin their series against the Biscuits (32-31) with a doubleheader on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.
The six-game series with the Biscuits will now feature doubleheaders beginning at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday, with a 6:35 p.m. game on Friday and a 4:05 p.m. finale set for Sunday.