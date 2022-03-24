Trash Pandas announce 2022 Signature Events at Toyota Field

Toyota Field is home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, but that doesn't mean all you'll find there is baseball.
This year, the Trash Pandas are planning a variety of non-baseball events, including a day camp for children, the Big Ol' Ballpark Fair and a crawfish festival.
May
The first of the events is the second annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair, set to take place Thursday, May 12, through Sunday, May 22. Admission is $10 for everyone over the age of 5, and visitors can purchase an armband for unlimited rides and admission for $30 Monday through Thursday nights and $35 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
The fair will feature rides, games, food and drink options and even special shows. The Aquatic Acrobat Show will be daily at 6 and 8 p.m. with extra weekend shows at 4 p.m. Sea lions will be on display at most of the aquatic shows and at 4 p.m. weekdays.
At Cowtown, guests can enjoy a barnyard show where they can milk a cow, ride a pony and feed animals.
Click here to purchase tickets for the fair.
June
From Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24, kids ages 5 to 12 can attend a day camp at Toyota Field.
Cost is $250 plus tax per child and includes lunch, snack, sports, arts, crafts, music and more. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, rain or shine.
Activities this year will highlight Mexican, Scottish, Italian, French and Cuban culture. Registration is now open here.
July
Fans of seafood and fireworks can kick off Independence Day weekend with the Crawfish Festival at Toyota Field. Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2.
From now until June 25, tickets are $30 for festival entry plus a crawfish platter, or $10 for festival entry only. Day-of tickets will be $15.
Eating crawfish isn't all you can do at the festival, either. Toyota Field will be have live music and performances throughout the day, plus contests, a Euro Bungee trampoline, inflatable moon bounce, obstacle course, putt-putt and cornhole.
At 9 p.m., a special fireworks show will end the night's festivities.
Get your tickets here.