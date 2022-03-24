 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Trash Pandas announce 2022 Signature Events at Toyota Field

  • Updated
Rocket City Trash Pandas logo

Rocket City Trash Pandas

Toyota Field is home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, but that doesn't mean all you'll find there is baseball. 

This year, the Trash Pandas are planning a variety of non-baseball events, including a day camp for children, the Big Ol' Ballpark Fair and a crawfish festival. 

May

The first of the events is the second annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair, set to take place Thursday, May 12, through Sunday, May 22. Admission is $10 for everyone over the age of 5, and visitors can purchase an armband for unlimited rides and admission for $30 Monday through Thursday nights and $35 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

The fair will feature rides, games, food and drink options and even special shows. The Aquatic Acrobat Show will be daily at 6 and 8 p.m. with extra weekend shows at 4 p.m. Sea lions will be on display at most of the aquatic shows and at 4 p.m. weekdays.

At Cowtown, guests can enjoy a barnyard show where they can milk a cow, ride a pony and feed animals.

Click here to purchase tickets for the fair.

June

From Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24, kids ages 5 to 12 can attend a day camp at Toyota Field. 

Cost is $250 plus tax per child and includes lunch, snack, sports, arts, crafts, music and more. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, rain or shine.

Activities this year will highlight Mexican, Scottish, Italian, French and Cuban culture. Registration is now open here.

July

Fans of seafood and fireworks can kick off Independence Day weekend with the Crawfish Festival at Toyota Field. Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2.

From now until June 25, tickets are $30 for festival entry plus a crawfish platter, or $10 for festival entry only. Day-of tickets will be $15.

Eating crawfish isn't all you can do at the festival, either. Toyota Field will be have live music and performances throughout the day, plus contests, a Euro Bungee trampoline, inflatable moon bounce, obstacle course, putt-putt and cornhole. 

At 9 p.m., a special fireworks show will end the night's festivities. 

Get your tickets here.

