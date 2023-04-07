Trash at a neighborhood in Harvest continues to pile up

People in harvest are fed up with trash that is piling up on the side of the road.
The pile has grown so much that Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person behind the illegal dumping.
Neighbors in the area say this has been an ongoing issue for years. One neighbor Mel Salazar says when he moved out there in 2019, he noticed trash being dumped on the road but it would eventually get picked up.
Now, he says the trash pile is the biggest he’s ever seen.
“It kind of looks a little tacky. It makes the neighborhood look a little trashy," said Salazar.
At the intersection of Orvil Smith Road and Smith Vasser Road, neighbors say you’re bound to always find a large pile of trash.
You’ll see anything from unwanted tires, to old and worn-out shoes and even broken glass bottles.
"People need to start throwing their trash somewhere else," said Salazar.
For four years, Salazar has lived in the nearby neighborhood. He says since the moment he moved in, illegal dumping has been a problem. But he noticed the trash normally didn't stay there very long.
“The city used to come and clean it up and I don’t know if they stopped. Maybe because somebody bought this land, that maybe they’re saying ok it’s their problem not the city’s anymore I don’t know," said Salazar.
Next Step Farms owns that land.
After speaking with the owner via text, she says a team of volunteers does their best with some help from the county.
Unfortunatley, the trash just keeps piling up.
After the active start to tornado season we've had, there’s even been times the trash has made its way across the street to Salazar's property.
"There’s trash flying into your yard. Kind of gets annoying when you mow the lawn. Makes your yard look trashy," said Salazar.
Salazar isn't opposed to the neighborhood coming together as one and fixing the issue themselves.
"As a community we could try to do something together and help clean up. Everybody get together on one street and take turns cleaning up and try to stop it," said Salazar.
If you have information on these crimes, the number to crime stoppers is 256-532-7563.