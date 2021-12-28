You are the owner of this article.
Train car loses wheels on tracks in Limestone County

  • Updated
  • 0
Limestone Co. Stuck Train

CSX Train stuck on tracks near Thatch Road in Limestone County (source: Limestone County)

A section of railroad track is blocked in Limestone County after two train cars lost a set of wheels.

The CSX train is stuck along the tracks near Thach Road. The detached rail car wheels can be seen sitting alongside the tracks.

A Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said no one was injured.

One lane of Thach Road will be closed to allow equipment to be removed from the tracks, according to the sheriff's office. This one-lane closure will start at Holt Road and continue west to Interstate 65.

If you are traveling in this area, please use extreme caution, watch for workers and expect delays.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com