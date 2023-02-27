 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Power outage affecting Huntsville intersection signals

Multiple traffic signals are out due to a power outage in Huntsville. 

Huntsville Police said affected intersections include Governors Drive at California and Madison streets, as well as the intersection of Whitesburg Drive and Bob Wallace Avenue. 

Until power is restored, treat the intersection as a four-way stop. 

At 4:15 p.m., Huntsville Utilities reported a power outage affecting customers from Clinton Avenue to Drake Avenue and from Memorial Parkway east to Monte Sano. The cause was not immediately known, but crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible.

