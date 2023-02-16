TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-65 reopened at Exit 308 in Cullman after closure due to flooding

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reopened the roadway as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
---
From earlier:
Expect significant delays on Interstate 65 near Cullman due to flooded roadways in both directions of travel.
The Alabama Department of Transportation confirmed the flooding Thursday night, advising motorists to use caution in the area of Exit 308 (U.S. 278).
Flood and Flash Flood warnings have been issued for multiple counties in North Alabama as a line of storms producing torrential downpours moves through the region.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.