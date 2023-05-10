TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of Governors Drive are back open

12:50 p.m. UPDATE: All lanes of Governors Drive are back open.
From earlier:
One eastbound lane is open between Monte Sano Boulevard and Dug Hill Road as officers continue to work on reopening all westbound lanes in the area.
Huntsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck about 10:45 a.m. eastbound on Governors Drive near Dug Hill Road.
One person received life-threatening injuries and has been taken to a hospital.
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department reports that all lanes of Governors Drive are closed from Monte Sano Boulevard to Dug Hill Road.
This is due to a wreck.
Please use alternate routes.