Traffic stops in Franklin County turn into early Christmas gifts for some

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Thursday morning to a crest of 18.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Rainfall totals of 2-3" are expected with locally higher amounts
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Traffic stops in Franklin County turn into early Christmas gifts for some

  • Updated
  • 0
Franklin County Sheriff

Residents driving in Franklin County who see those flashing blue lights in their rear view, it may come with a bit of a twist.

The Franklin County Sheriffs Office will continue patrolling the streets as usual, but instead of receiving tickets, some residents could be in for something better.

The Franklin County Sheriffs Office is looking to provide some holiday cheer.

During random traffic stops, instead of receiving a ticket, some lucky residents will get a gift card.

With the help of more than 50 businesses and residents in the area The Franklin County Sheriffs Office is able to participate in what they call "Operation Santa Claus" this holiday season.

The hope is to give back, but also provide a positive experience for residents who get pulled over.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver says many times people have a negative reaction when they get pulled over and he hopes to change that outlook for people this week.

The sheriff's office invited Waay31 on a ride along while they gave away gift cards.

Deputy Cole Montgomery stopped multiple residents for traffic violations today, and one was franklin Franklin County resident Donnie Horton.

During the traffic stop, deputy Montgomery found out Horton's leaf blower recently broke.

"Well, I’ll tell you what on behalf of sheriff Oliver and the rest of the employees at the Franklin County Sheriff‘s Office, we’d like to wish you a Merry Christmas. That’s a $100 gift card," said Deputy Montgomery.

It's a gift Horton never saw coming.

"I was shocked. I wasn’t expecting that but that was a nice Christmas present. I will have to say this about the franklin county sheriff department, they are very good we have one of the best sheriffs in the county with Shannon Oliver. He’s really good and he’s real good for the county," said Horton.

Helping create that positive impact on residents today was worth while for deputy Montgomery.

"We want to make sure that people have a Merry Christmas. We want people to have a good idea and a good outlook on us and to know that not every interaction with law-enforcement is a bad one. We are here to help. We are here to serve and protect like we always say," said Montgomery.

The sheriff's office says they have about 150 gift cards worth about $8,000.

Operation Santa Claus is expected to run until December 19th.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you