Traffic stops in Franklin County turn into early Christmas gifts for some

Residents driving in Franklin County who see those flashing blue lights in their rear view, it may come with a bit of a twist.
The Franklin County Sheriffs Office will continue patrolling the streets as usual, but instead of receiving tickets, some residents could be in for something better.
The Franklin County Sheriffs Office is looking to provide some holiday cheer.
During random traffic stops, instead of receiving a ticket, some lucky residents will get a gift card.
With the help of more than 50 businesses and residents in the area The Franklin County Sheriffs Office is able to participate in what they call "Operation Santa Claus" this holiday season.
The hope is to give back, but also provide a positive experience for residents who get pulled over.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver says many times people have a negative reaction when they get pulled over and he hopes to change that outlook for people this week.
The sheriff's office invited Waay31 on a ride along while they gave away gift cards.
Deputy Cole Montgomery stopped multiple residents for traffic violations today, and one was franklin Franklin County resident Donnie Horton.
During the traffic stop, deputy Montgomery found out Horton's leaf blower recently broke.
"Well, I’ll tell you what on behalf of sheriff Oliver and the rest of the employees at the Franklin County Sheriff‘s Office, we’d like to wish you a Merry Christmas. That’s a $100 gift card," said Deputy Montgomery.
It's a gift Horton never saw coming.
"I was shocked. I wasn’t expecting that but that was a nice Christmas present. I will have to say this about the franklin county sheriff department, they are very good we have one of the best sheriffs in the county with Shannon Oliver. He’s really good and he’s real good for the county," said Horton.
Helping create that positive impact on residents today was worth while for deputy Montgomery.
"We want to make sure that people have a Merry Christmas. We want people to have a good idea and a good outlook on us and to know that not every interaction with law-enforcement is a bad one. We are here to help. We are here to serve and protect like we always say," said Montgomery.
The sheriff's office says they have about 150 gift cards worth about $8,000.
Operation Santa Claus is expected to run until December 19th.