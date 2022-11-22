Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man

A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week.
Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Luckett was arrested on the warrants, and a search of his vehicle revealed "a trafficking amount of marijuana" inside, police said.
Jail records show Luckett is charged with trafficking in cannabis, driving without a seat belt, operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to register vehicle in addition to the unspecified warrant.
He was booked into the Morgan County Jail early Friday morning and released late Monday morning on $6,906 bond.