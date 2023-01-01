Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence in Huntsville; driver taken into custody

One person was arrested in Huntsville on Sunday afternoon after failing to stop for police.
Officers initiated a traffic stop at Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road for a traffic violation when the driver didn't stop.
The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road.
This prompted a heavy police presence near Chevron on Winchester Road.
HPD says the driver initially refused to comply with officer's commands to get out of the vehicle.
The driver was taken into custody with assistance from a K-9 and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect hasn't been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.