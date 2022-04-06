Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charge for driver in Athens

Athens Police say a driver was charged with drug trafficking and possession after he was caught with fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Andrew Scott Cunningham, 29, was arrested Tuesday near Athens Park Apartments. Police said he was found with 4.6 grams of fentanyl and 0.4 grams of methamphetamine.
In addition to being charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Cunningham is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon without permit.
He remained Wednesday in the Limestone County Detention Center.