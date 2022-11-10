 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Scottsboro woman

  • 0
Carrie Lynn Sherrell

Carrie Lynn Sherrell, right, was charged after Scottsboro police officers reported finding about 14.2 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

A Scottsboro woman faces four drug- or alcohol-related charges after police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana and more during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Scottsboro Police said 37-year-old Carrie Lynn Sherrell was pulled over in the 3000 block of County Road 30. During the stop, officers allegedly found about 14.2 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Sherrell is charged with possession with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages. She was booked into the Jackson County Jail on $16,300 bond.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you