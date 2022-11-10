Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Scottsboro woman

A Scottsboro woman faces four drug- or alcohol-related charges after police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana and more during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Scottsboro Police said 37-year-old Carrie Lynn Sherrell was pulled over in the 3000 block of County Road 30. During the stop, officers allegedly found about 14.2 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Sherrell is charged with possession with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages. She was booked into the Jackson County Jail on $16,300 bond.