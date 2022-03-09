Traffic safety town hall Wednesday night; city councilors want to hear from you

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&