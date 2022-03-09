Traffic safety town hall Wednesday night; city councilors want to hear from you

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 730 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 434 AM CST, gauge reports indicated rises on Indian Creek
due to last night's rainfall. Flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly in the warned area but should start to lower
again in the next few hours.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Traffic safety town hall Wednesday night; city councilors want to hear from you

  • 0
Huntsville traffic
By Grace Campbell

Huntsville City Councilwoman Frances Akridge is leading the charge on a traffic safety town hall Wednesday. She wants input from the general public on how to make roads in the Rocket City a safer place to be.

The event will include presentations from Huntsville Traffic Improvements Manager Nicholas Nene and Huntsville Police Captain Mike Izzo.

With all the growth Huntsville is experiencing, Akridge says now is the time to change driver behavior, road design and enforcement of good driving.

"It's trying to keep ahead of the curve. A lot of times government is not known for being proactive. That's not how I'm wired," said Akridge. "So I'm trying to make sure we are being proactive for the growing traffic. So much of this depends on how we drive. It is that simple."

Akridge introduced plans to bring red light cameras to the city earlier this year. That was shot down by the rest of city council. 

To submit questions ahead of time to Akridge, Nene or Izzo, call 256-427-5011 or email hsvcitycouncil@huntsvilleal.gov.

The town hall is in the first floor chambers of Huntsville City Hall Wednesday at 5:30. It will also be livestreamed HERE.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com