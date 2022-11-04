Traffic resumes after overturned vehicle blocks I-565 lane in Huntsville

1:17 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is back to normal.
From earlier:
Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 565 should expect delays as crews work to clear a crash that left an overturned vehicle blocking at least one lane.
The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the overturned vehicle is near mile marker 5 on I-565 westbound, between the Greenbrier Parkway and County Line Road exits in Limestone County.
Traffic is down to one lane, according to Huntsville Police.
The crash was reported about 11:25 a.m. Friday.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.