Traffic near Wilson Street, Railroad Street in Decatur impacted after semi-truck loses load

Traffic near Wilson Street and Railroad Street in Decatur is down to one lane in each direction after a semi-truck lost its load.
The Decatur Police Department says to please use extra caution in the area.
