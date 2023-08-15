 Skip to main content
Traffic light repairs expected to take 2 hours at Wall Triana Highway, Cleghorn Boulevard in Madison

The city of Madison says traffic will be affected in the area of Wall Triana Highway and Cleghorn Boulevard for the next two hours due to traffic light repairs.

Please use caution in the area.

