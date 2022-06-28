'Traffic flow has gone up exponentially': Residents of Madison voice traffic safety concerns

Too many cars on the road! That's the concern in the City of Madison, as the Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee held a meeting to discuss traffic safety concerns as the city keeps growing.
According to the Madison Police Department, phones are the root cause for the majority of accidents. Distracted driving is a major issue, and with more cars on the road, there are more people driving carelessly.
"The City of Madison is growing by leaps and bounds," says Sgt. Michael Dixon.
Anyone driving to and from Madison will say that's an understatement, and the constant growth and construction doesn't help the morning commute. "Traffic flow has gone up exponentially as well," says Dixon.
He says even with the constant construction and obstacles in the road, people are still driving while distracted.
"Right now, we're having a lot of people disregarding red lights, inattentive driving," he explains.
However, he and his team can't see everything.
"We can't be everywhere at every time, so it's good to understand the perspective of the citizens because they see some things that we don't see," says Dixon.
He says that's why public meetings, like the citizens advisory committee, are so beneficial.
Council woman Ranae Bartlett attended the meeting on Tuesday night. "I receive a lot of communication from residents, especially on Highland Dr., from residents in the district and they want to make sure that all of the traffic rules and laws are being obeyed," says Bartlett, who represents District 5.
She says she's constantly receiving traffic related calls from her district, and she came to Tuesday's meeting to give a voice to her residents.
"I think traffic is one of the issues that is of concern, and it's when people violate the rules and the laws," she says.
Dixon says MPD will increase their presence to try and catch some of those violations, but at the end of the day people have to want to drive safe in order to make any real changes.
"We can write 2 million citations, but until someone cares to realize okay you know what I might hurt myself or someone else, nothing is going to change," says Dixon.
In preparation for the upcoming holiday weekend, Dixon says there will be an increased police presence throughout the city because they expect more cars to be on the road. He's asking everyone to slow down, pay attention, and be extra cautious while on the road.
Although no formal changes were made at Tuesday's meeting, Dixon took note of specific areas of resident concern and said they would have an increased police presence to try and crack down on any traffic violations.