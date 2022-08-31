 Skip to main content
Traffic diverted after 'major wreck' near U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County

  • Updated
U.S. 31 wreck

A vehicle and an 18-wheeler collided Wednesday on U.S. 31 near Thompson Road in Hartselle. 

 Courtesy Photo/Brechtel Transmission & Auto Repair

Motorists were asked to avoid the area of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road if possible after a major wreck Wednesday.

The area was part of a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65. Southbound U.S. 31 traffic was diverted to a new detour route on Nanceford Road, to Alabama 55, to Evergreen Road, to Alabama 157, then finally to I-65.

Mike Swafford, public information officer for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said the wreck involved an 18-wheeler and a car. Air Evac was called to the scene for assistance.

