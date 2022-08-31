Traffic diverted after 'major wreck' near U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County

Motorists were asked to avoid the area of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road if possible after a major wreck Wednesday.
The area was part of a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65. Southbound U.S. 31 traffic was diverted to a new detour route on Nanceford Road, to Alabama 55, to Evergreen Road, to Alabama 157, then finally to I-65.
Mike Swafford, public information officer for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said the wreck involved an 18-wheeler and a car. Air Evac was called to the scene for assistance.
Major Wreck on Hwy 31 at Thompson Rd. This is on the Detour Route for the I-65 Closure.Avoid area. Heavy traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/LttquEaesk— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) August 31, 2022
[UPDATE] Southbound HWY 31 traffic is being diverted to Nanceford Rd, to Hwy 55, To evergreen Rd, to Hwy 157 and back to I-65. https://t.co/hvhKNeZrYK— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) August 31, 2022