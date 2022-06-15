Traffic delays expected Thursday on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road in Athens

Motorists should prepare for traffic on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to be stopped up to 30 minutes at a time Thursday as crews continue work between Interstate 65 and U.S. 31.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said, weather permitting, a contractor will be setting girders for bridge construction at Swan Creek. The work is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and last about four hours.
During this time, traffic will be intermittently stopped for 15 to 30 minutes as girders are delivered and moved into position, ALDOT said.
Motorists should plan alternate routes and additional travel time until the work is complete.