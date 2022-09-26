TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck with injuries reported at Spring Avenue, Beltline Road in Decatur

Decatur Police are on the scene of a multivehicle wreck at the intersection of Spring Avenue and Beltline Road.
Injuries have been reported.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Decatur Police are on the scene of a multivehicle wreck at the intersection of Spring Avenue and Beltline Road.
Injuries have been reported.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com