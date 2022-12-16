TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck closes part of westbound University Drive near Providence in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department has closed 2 westbound lanes in the area of 6404 University Drive due to a vehicle wreck.
This is near Providence.
Avoid the area if possible. Use extreme caution if you are in the area.
The Huntsville Police Department has closed 2 westbound lanes in the area of 6404 University Drive due to a vehicle wreck.
This is near Providence.
Avoid the area if possible. Use extreme caution if you are in the area.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com