...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck closes part of westbound University Drive near Providence in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department has closed 2 westbound lanes in the area of 6404 University Drive due to a vehicle wreck.

This is near Providence.

Avoid the area if possible. Use extreme caution if you are in the area.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

