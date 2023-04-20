 Skip to main content
Traffic Alert: Wreck closes 3 of 4 eastbound I-565 lanes near Jordan Lane in Huntsville

  • Updated
The Huntsville Police Department reports three of four eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 in the area of mile marker 17/Jordan Lane are shut down due to a traffic incident. 

Avoid the area if possible.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updats.

