Traffic Alert: Wreck closes 3 of 4 eastbound I-565 lanes near Jordan Lane in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department reports three of four eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 in the area of mile marker 17/Jordan Lane are shut down due to a traffic incident.
Avoid the area if possible.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updats.
The Huntsville Police Department reports three of four eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 in the area of mile marker 17/Jordan Lane are shut down due to a traffic incident.
Avoid the area if possible.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updats.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com