TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocks all eastbound I-565 lanes at Exit 3 in Madison County

  • Updated
The Huntsville Police Department reports all eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 at Exit 3 are shut down due to a wreck.

Minor injuries have been reported.

Police said the lanes will re-open once a tow truck arrives.

Please use alternate routes.

