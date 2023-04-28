 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocks all but 1 lane of westbound University Drive near Providence Main Street

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

As of 3:44 p.m., the Huntsville Police Department reports that westbound University Drive at Landers McClarty Nissan, near Providence Main Street, is down to one lane due to a wreck.

Please use alternate routes.

