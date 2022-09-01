 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck affecting traffic on County Line Road in Madison

Madison Police ask motorists to avoid the area of County Line Road and Freedom Way until at least 2 p.m. Thursday due to a crash.

The intersection is just south of U.S. 72 in Madison. 

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

