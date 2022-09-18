 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes road blockage in Etowah County on I-59

A single-vehicle fire has caused road blockage in Etowah County, ALEA says.

All lanes on I-59 southbound near the 185 mile marker, in Etowah County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic is being detoured onto U.S.11 at the 188 mile marker until further notice, ALEA says.

The crash happened around 5:14 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

