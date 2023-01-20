 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: University Drive eastbound closed near Jordan Lane after pedestrian struck by vehicle

Huntsville Police Department has shut down eastbound traffic on University Drive, from Jordan Lane to Julia Street, while emergency crews respond to a wreck in the area. 

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed one person was injured in the wreck. That person was in a wheelchair and struck by a vehicle, according to Webster.

Webster said they were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route until the roadway is reopened.

