TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck loses sheet metal load near Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur

The Decatur Police Department reports drivers can expect delays at Wilson Street and the Hudson Memorial Bridge after a truck lost a load of sheet metal near the intersection.
Two northbound lanes are open at this time.
Avoid the area if possible.
