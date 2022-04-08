 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer overturns in front of church on Alabama 20

Overturned propane truck

A wrecker prepares to tow a tractor-trailer that overturned Friday while transporting propane on Alabama 20 near U.S. 31.

Morgan County 911 has confirmed a wreck involving a tractor-trailer on Alabama 20 in front of Calvary Assembly, just east of U.S. 31.

Morgan County 911 said the tractor-trailer was transporting propane when it overturned, and the propane has leaked onto the roadway. Decatur Police also confirmed the wreck, saying it happened about 3:45 p.m. Friday.

One westbound lane is open at this time. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Motorists should use an alternate route if possible and expect delays as first responders work to clear the scene.

