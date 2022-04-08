TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer overturns in front of church on Alabama 20

Morgan County 911 has confirmed a wreck involving a tractor-trailer on Alabama 20 in front of Calvary Assembly, just east of U.S. 31.
Morgan County 911 said the tractor-trailer was transporting propane when it overturned, and the propane has leaked onto the roadway. Decatur Police also confirmed the wreck, saying it happened about 3:45 p.m. Friday.
One westbound lane is open at this time. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Motorists should use an alternate route if possible and expect delays as first responders work to clear the scene.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.