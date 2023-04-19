 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound access to Memorial Parkway closed south of Drake Avenue in Huntsville

  • Updated
The Huntsville Police Department reports that southbound Memorial Parkway access south of Drake Avenue is closed due to a traffic incident.

Avoid the area if possible.

